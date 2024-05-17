Avelo Airlines adds nonstop service from New Haven to another Florida destination

Avelo Airlines is adding nonstop service from Connecticut to another city in Florida.

You'll now be able to fly out of Tweed New Haven Airport to Destin, Florida, located in the panhandle of the state.

The airline announced Friday that they are now offering exclusive service from Connecticut to the Emerald Coast.

Avelo will operate the route twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares start at $90.

“Destin – it’s time to say hello to Avelo! We’re excited to take off in Destin and showcase Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability," Avelo Airlines Found and CEO Andrew Levy said.

Everyone on the airline's inaugural flight Friday was greeted with celebration and fanfare. The flight was nearly full, a spokesperson said.

Avelo Airlines served 52 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico. Visit their website to book your flight.