Avelo Airlines Flight Canceled After Plane Was Diverted to Bradley Airport

An Avelo Airlines aircraft was diverted to Bradley International Airport Wednesday afternoon due to a potential issue with the hydraulic system and the flight has been canceled because it will take time to mechanics to inspect the plane, according to the airline.

A spokesperson for the airline said the flight took off from West Palm Beach and was set to land at Tweed-New Haven Airport but was diverted to Bradley as a precautionary measure after the issue was identified.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the aircraft landed safely around 1:50 p.m. and airport operations were not impacted.

There were 176 passengers and six crew members on board. Avelo said the airline will reimburse customers for their transportation home or to the final destination.

Avelo Airlines said the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, has multiple hydraulic systems.