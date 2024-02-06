Avelo Airlines to fly from Tweed to 4 more locations

Avelo Airlines will be flying from Tweed Airport in New Haven to four more locations.
It will be adding nonstop flights to Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Destin, Florida.
All four routes will begin in May.
Avelo said introductory one-way fares start at $62 and customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.
Atlanta, Georgia
- Atlanta, Georgia via Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)
- Begins May 2, and operates four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
- Fares start at $72
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Charlotte, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA)
- Begins May 2, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays
- Fares start at $62
Destin, Florida
- Destin / Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS)
- Begins May 17, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays - special inaugural flight celebration on Friday, May 17
- Fares start at $79
Knoxville, Tennessee
- Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)
- Begins May 9, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays
- Fares start at $62
The introductory one-way fares start at $72 between ATL and HVN, $62 between HVN and USA, $62 between HVN and TYS and $79 between HVN and VPS for travel through May 21, 2024. Fares must be booked by Feb. 13, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats.
Flight destinations from Tweed
Avelo will now serve 21 nonstop destinations from Tweed Airport spanning seven states and Puerto Rico:
- Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)
- Charleston, S.C. (CHS)
- Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)
- Chicago, Ill. (via MDW)
- Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)
- Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS)
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
- Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)
- Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)
- Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS)
- Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)
- Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)
- Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
- Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)
- San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
- Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)
- Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV)
- Tampa, Fla. (TPA)
- Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (BWI)
- West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)
- Wilmington, N.C (ILM)