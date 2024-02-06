Avelo Airlines to fly from Tweed to 4 more locations

Avelo Airlines will be flying from Tweed Airport in New Haven to four more locations.

It will be adding nonstop flights to Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Destin, Florida.

All four routes will begin in May.

Avelo said introductory one-way fares start at $62 and customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia via Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) Begins May 2, and operates four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays Fares start at $72



Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) Begins May 2, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays Fares start at $62



Destin, Florida

Destin / Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) Begins May 17, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays - special inaugural flight celebration on Friday, May 17 Fares start at $79



Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) Begins May 9, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays Fares start at $62



The introductory one-way fares start at $72 between ATL and HVN, $62 between HVN and USA, $62 between HVN and TYS and $79 between HVN and VPS for travel through May 21, 2024. Fares must be booked by Feb. 13, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats.

Flight destinations from Tweed

Avelo will now serve 21 nonstop destinations from Tweed Airport spanning seven states and Puerto Rico: