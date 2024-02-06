travel

Avelo Airlines to fly from Tweed to 4 more locations

NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines will be flying from Tweed Airport in New Haven to four more locations.

It will be adding nonstop flights to Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Destin, Florida.

All four routes will begin in May.

Avelo said introductory one-way fares start at $62 and customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Atlanta, Georgia

  • Atlanta, Georgia via Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)
    • Begins May 2, and operates four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
    • Fares start at $72

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Charlotte, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA)
    • Begins May 2, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays
    • Fares start at $62

Destin, Florida

  • Destin / Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS)
    • Begins May 17, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays - special inaugural flight celebration on Friday, May 17
    • Fares start at $79

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)
    • Begins May 9, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays
    • Fares start at $62

The introductory one-way fares start at $72 between ATL and HVN, $62 between HVN and USA, $62 between HVN and TYS and $79 between HVN and VPS for travel through May 21, 2024. Fares must be booked by Feb. 13, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats.

Flight destinations from Tweed

Avelo will now serve 21 nonstop destinations from Tweed Airport spanning seven states and Puerto Rico:

  • Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)
  • Charleston, S.C. (CHS)
  • Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)
  • Chicago, Ill. (via MDW)
  • Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)
  • Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS)
  • Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
  • Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)
  • Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)
  • Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS)
  • Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)
  • Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)
  • Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
  • Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
  • Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)
  • Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV)
  • Tampa, Fla. (TPA)
  • Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (BWI)
  • West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)
  • Wilmington, N.C (ILM)

This article tagged under:

travel
