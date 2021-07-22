Avelo Airlines, Tweed New Haven Airport Launch ‘Pick and Pack' Sweepstakes

Looking to get away? Here's a chance.

Avelo Airlines and Tweed New Haven Airport are offering Connecticut residents a chance to win free airline tickets as the airline starts service in New Haven.

Starting Thursday, Connecticut residents 18 and older can enter to win two roundtrip tickets on Avelo Airlines. Each winner can pick any destination that Avelo travels to from the airport for up to six months following the start of service this fall.

Eligible residents can enter by visiting Aveloair.com/HVNSweepstakes and picking their top choice destination. You can also post your destination choice on Twitter or Instagram and tag a travel companion, @AveloAir and @TheNewHVN and include #AveloPickandPackSweepstakes for another chance to win.

“As the local operator of HVN for more than 20 years, we are extremely excited to begin moving forward with changes at the airport that will bring about new flights and expanded service,” said Jorge Roberts, CEO of Avports, in a statement. “Avelo Airlines is a great partner to be working with as we invest together in building a new HVN, and this sweepstakes is an exciting way for them to build bridges with the local community of flyers in the region, hearing directly from them about where they’d like to fly.”

The sweepstakes run through August 23 and winners will be picked on August 30. There will be 20 winners picked from the website entrants and another five picked from social media entries.

Avelo begins service from Tweed New Haven in November and will expand offerings in December.