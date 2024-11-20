Avelo announces new flights to Cancun from Bradley

Avelo Airlines has announced it is flying to a second international destination from Bradley International Airport.

Avelo is now flying to Cancun, Mexico, from Bradley twice a week. The flights will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays. One-way fares start at $99.

“Our inaugural international service to Cancun, and last week’s Montego Bay, is a significant milestone for Avelo. Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and the addition of international service to our expansive route network offers our Customers even more choices," Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in part in a statement.

This month, Avelo announced six new routes at Bradley including Charlotte, North Carolina; Wilmington, North Carolina; Daytona Beach, Florida; Orlando/Lakeland, Florida Houston via Hobby and Montego Bay in Jamaica.

New Haven is currently Avelo's largest base. It flies to 27 nonstop destinations from Tweed.