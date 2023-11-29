Tweed-New Haven Airport

Avelo to end flights between Tweed Airport and Melbourne Orlando Airport in January

Some additional flights will also be suspended for the season.

Avelo Airlines is ending its flights between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Melbourne Orlando International Airport in January.

The airline said it will end those flights as of Jan. 7. The last day for flights between the two airports will be on Jan. 6

“Unfortunately, MLB has not generated the demand we expected and has been underperforming in future bookings. This was not the outcome we envisioned when Avelo took flight to MLB in June,” Avelo said in a statement.

The company said all customers who have tickets booked past Jan. 6 have been notified about the end of the route and given options for a refund or to re-accommodate to flights to and from Daytona Beach (DAB) or Orlando International (MCO).

The airline is also suspending flights to some additional locations for the season.

Avelo is seasonally suspending the routed to the following cities from New Haven for a time:

  • Savannah – returns on March 8
  • Charleston – Flies Dec. 21 to Jan. 7 and takes a seasonal break and returns March 8.
  • Greenville/Spartanburg, SC – Flies Dec. 1 to Jan. 8 and takes a seasonal break and returns on Feb. 15.

More information on flight destinations from Tweed are available here.

