Avery's Soda in New Britain is offering two new presidential sodas to kick off this election season.

The first is "Trump Tonic - Keep America Grape" which is a red grape soda and the second is "Biden Berry" which is a blue berry mix.

It is unknown how long these sodas will be available.

Avery's is a family-owned business that bottles and sells over 35 flavors of soda, according to their website. They say all drinks are made with real cane sugar and the finest quality ingredients.