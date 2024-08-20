Here's how to avoid scams in wake of Sunday's devastating storms

After devastating storms hit portions of the state on Sunday, the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is reminding people to look out for potential scams posing as recovery efforts.

The state agency said scammers often times offer clean-up or repair services at a low price and without a contract.

"As people across Connecticut recover from the wreckage left behind by the flash flooding that occurred over the weekend, we are urging residents to be cautious when hiring contractors for repairs, donating to recovery efforts and doing business with individuals you are not familiar with," DCP Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said in a statement.

A mom and an ER nurse has lost her home in Oxford after it collapsed during historic flooding on Sunday.

State officials said scams may appear in the coming weeks. They say homeowners should make sure to research potential contractors ahead of time by asking for credential information, identification and proof of insurance.

The DCP said scammers may also take advantage of good intentions by creating fake charities and advertising them to potential donors. People should make sure to research a charity before donating.

“Unfortunately, storms like these bring scammers who target families at their most vulnerable times. Damage to homes can be costly to repair, and those repairs often need to happen quickly. But taking a little bit of time to do your research can save you a bigger headache in the future," Cafferelli said.

In addition to these types of scams, state officials say consumers should be cautious of flooded car sales. The DCP said people looking to purchase cars should be on the lookout for signs of water damage, mildew, fogged headlights, musty smells and a heavy aroma of cleaning products.

For more information on how to make sure you're avoiding a potential scam, or to file a complaint, click here or send an email to dcp.complaints@ct.gov.