Avon man admits to drawing swastika on Tesla: police

By Bryan Mercer

Avon Police Department

Police in Avon say they've made an arrest in connection with a vandalism complaint made on March 26 involving a Tesla Model Y.

Officers say the vehicle was left unattended in a parking lot on West Avon Road on a Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when the vandalism occurred.

That's where police say a man used a black permanent marker to draw a swastika on the driver's side door.

Since the Tesla was equipped with security cameras, police were able to review the footage and eventually identify a 40-year-old Avon as the suspect.

Police say the man admitted to drawing the image on the Tesla. The arrest record claims the man told police that "he was upset with the current political climate in the country."

The man was charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace.

