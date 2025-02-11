Avon

Avon man returns overdue book from 1979 to town library

By Angela Fortuna

A library book that was checked out in the 1970s has been returned - nearly 50 years later.

Avon Free Public Library said a resident stopped by Monday to return his overdue library book from 1979.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The man told the library he was a history student at Central CT State University when he checked out the book, and it's been sitting on his parents' bookshelf ever since.

Now decades later, the book is back to its rightful owner.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Avon
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us