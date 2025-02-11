Avon man returns overdue book from 1979 to town library

A library book that was checked out in the 1970s has been returned - nearly 50 years later.

Avon Free Public Library said a resident stopped by Monday to return his overdue library book from 1979.

The man told the library he was a history student at Central CT State University when he checked out the book, and it's been sitting on his parents' bookshelf ever since.

Now decades later, the book is back to its rightful owner.