Avon Police Places Signs Across Town, Informing Residents About Mail Theft

The Avon Police Department has been placing signs around town to raise awareness about public mail theft.

"While we understand the convenience of using drop boxes, one of the recommended ways to avoid mail theft is simply bringing your mail directly inside the post office," a press release from the department stated.

Police are advising anyone who has to use a check for payment to consider using an app on your phone that can take a picture of the check and send directly to the recipient, without having to send payment through the mail.

If you have questions about ways to avoid becoming a victim of fraud or a scam, you can contact Community Officer Reardon at (860) 409-4276.