Avon Public Schools to Move Remote After COVID-19 Cases Tied to Social Gathering

Avon Public Schools will move to a fully remote learning model after learning of several COVID-19 cases tied to a social gathering over the Thanksgiving break.

In a letter to the school community, district officials said they learned Wednesday that several high school students tested positive for COVID-19. Those students all attended a gathering outside school. Upon investigation, contact tracers found that there are potential contacts across all of the district's schools.

Students will move remote starting Thursday, December 3 and remain so until December 14.

"...each time we are presented with a positive case in a school our resources are strained by contact tracing and quarantining, in addition to the anxiety it evokes for students, staff, and families involved. It is in this vein again that we ask all in our community to assist us in reducing the spread of the virus so that we can keep our schools open and our students and staff healthy," Superintendent Bridget Carnemolla wrote in the letter.

Grab and Go breakfast and lunch will still be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Thompson Brook School and Avon High School.