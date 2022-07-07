Avon

Avon Walmart Evacuated After Bomb Threat: Police

Police said the Avon Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after allegedly receiving a bomb threat.

The store, located on West Main Street, got a phone call from a person stating that there was a bomb in the store.

As a result, the store was evacuated. Police said this was done out of an abundance of caution.

Police and Walmart staff did a walkthrough of the entire store, which revealed nothing unusual.

Officials said after obtaining more details about the phone call, it is believed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Management reopened the store at 5 p.m.

