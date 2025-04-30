Baby bald eagles rescued after nest is blown down by wind

A pair of baby bald eagles were rescued by firefighters after their nest was blown down by the wind, landing in a swampy area in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

"Longmeadow firefighters train for a wide range of emergencies, never knowing when or how the skills developed will be used," the Longmeadow Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "Tonight, we were called to the Fannie Stebbins Memorial Wildlife Refuge to assist with the recovery of a pair of eaglets whose nest was blown down by the wind."

They said firefighters worked with Tom Ricardi of the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Conway to rescue the chicks, which were estimated to be between 7 and 8 weeks old. They were found in a swampy area of the Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge, apparently in good health.

The eaglets were transported to Ricardi's facility, where they will be cared for until they can be released back into the wild.