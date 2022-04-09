Baby Believed to Have Been Taken by Biological Father in Bridgeport Found Safe: PD

A baby that was allegedly taken from a Bridgeport park by her biological father on Friday night has been found safe, according to police.

Authorities said a Silver Alert was issued for 11-month-old Jalayjah Douglas and it was believed she was with 30-year-old James Douglas, who appears to be her biological father.

Investigators said the child came to the park at the intersection of Wordin Avenue and Hanover Street with her foster parent and was playing when she was taken around 7:15 p.m.

On Saturday, police said the Silver Alert had been cancelled and Jalayjah had been found safe. It's unclear where she was found or if she was found with Douglas.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.