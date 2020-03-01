Baby Born on Leap Day in New Britain

It was a very special weekend for Connecticut families welcoming Leap Year babies.

On Saturday, little Brayden Schmidt was born just after midnight on Feb. 29.

And Brayden's parents could not be more excited.

"He came sooner than we expected for sure, he wasn't due for two more weeks," Mariah Schmidt, of New Britain, said.

"I was hoping for a leap year baby. She's an April Fools baby, too, so it's cool for her to have a leap year baby," Larry Schmidt, of New Britain, said.

Brayden weighs eight pounds and six ounces.