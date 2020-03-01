Leap Day

Baby Born on Leap Day in New Britain

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It was a very special weekend for Connecticut families welcoming Leap Year babies.

On Saturday, little Brayden Schmidt was born just after midnight on Feb. 29.

And Brayden's parents could not be more excited.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

University of New Haven Suspends Study Abroad Program in Italy, Orders Students to Come Home

ski accident 4 hours ago

Connecticut Man Dies in Fall After Leaving Ski Resort Trails

"He came sooner than we expected for sure, he wasn't due for two more weeks," Mariah Schmidt, of New Britain, said.

"I was hoping for a leap year baby. She's an April Fools baby, too, so it's cool for her to have a leap year baby," Larry Schmidt, of New Britain, said.

Brayden weighs eight pounds and six ounces.

This article tagged under:

Leap DayNew BritainBabyHospital of Central Connecticut
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us