Baby Dead After Dog Attack in Norwich

A one-month-old was killed in a dog attack on McKinley Avenue in Norwich, according to police.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

The infant was attacked by the family's dog and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-5561 ext. 3154 or by email at scallender@cityofnorwich.org. Callers can also leave anonymous tips at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.