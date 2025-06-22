Bristol

Baby ducklings rescued from Bristol sewer by first responders

Bristol Police Department

Baby ducklings that were stuck at the bottom of a sewer in Bristol have been reunited with their mom thanks to some first responders.

Police and firefighters worked together after the mother duck was quacking from across the street.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A concerned citizen noticed the baby ducklings were stuck in the bottom of the nearby storm drain.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Firefighters responded and were able to get the sewer grate off to rescue the ducklings.

The ducklings have since been reunited with their mom.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us