Baby ducklings rescued from Bristol sewer by first responders

Baby ducklings that were stuck at the bottom of a sewer in Bristol have been reunited with their mom thanks to some first responders.

Police and firefighters worked together after the mother duck was quacking from across the street.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A concerned citizen noticed the baby ducklings were stuck in the bottom of the nearby storm drain.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Firefighters responded and were able to get the sewer grate off to rescue the ducklings.

The ducklings have since been reunited with their mom.