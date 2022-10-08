Baby Found Safe in Hartford After Being Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother's Acquaintance

A search for a missing nine-month-old out of Hartford has come to a peaceful end.

This all began just after 8 p.m. in the area of 2900 Main Street.

Hartford Police say that a woman had left her baby briefly inside a car with a female acquaintance while she went inside an unnamed business.

When the woman emerged from the inside of the building, she found that the car, her child, and her acquaintance were nowhere to be found.

Officers found the baby around 9:30 p.m. unharmed and asleep inside the car, which was parked on Fish Fry Street.

The female acquaintance was located nearby and taken into custody.

Her identity, as well as a list of charges, are expected to be released at a later time.