Baby Giant anteater born at Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport

An adorable baby Giant anteater was born at Beardsley Zoo just a few weeks ago.

Beardsley Zoo said two adult Giant anteaters call the zoo's Pampas Plains home.

The female, Pana, and the male, EO, were both born in 2009. They just welcomed their fourth pup together to the world.

The baby and mother are both in excellent condition. The baby weighed in at 3.96 pounds at its first exam.

A spokesperson for the zoo said the baby anteater was born with fur matching its mother, making them appear as one to help with camouflage.

The baby anteater will stay with its mother, sometimes riding on her back, for up to a year.

Giant anteaters are the largest species in the anteater family, growing up to seven feet long and weighing as much as 100 pounds.

“We are thrilled to welcome this baby Giant Anteater to our zoo family,” Zoo Director Emeritus Gregg Dancho said. “This birth is a vital step forward in the mission to protect and preserve wildlife and offers a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about vulnerable and endangered species while watching them grow and thrive right here at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.”

The zoo said the mother's pregnancy lasted six months. They noticed a significant weight increase in August.

Zoo staff continue to closely monitor the baby's progress. They said they'll be able to identify the anteater's sex in the coming weeks.

Beardsley Zoo hopes to introduce mama and her pup into the main yard by the end of September.

Giant anteaters are classified as vulnerable, with fewer than 5,000 remaining in the wild. Their tongue can be as long as two feet and can flick up to 160 times per minute, helping them feed on ants, termites and other insects.