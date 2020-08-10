Baby Girl in Critical Condition After Medication Overdose in New Haven: Police

A baby girl is in critical condition and New Haven police said she likely ingested adult medication.

Police officers and firefighters responded to a Norton Street home at 12:40 p.m. Saturday after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive child and officers learned the 17-month-old girl had likely ingested adult medication, police said.

An ambulance transported the baby to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, police said. She is in extremely critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit, police said.

The New Haven Police Department Special Victims Unit is investigating and officers notified the state Department of Children and Families. A DCF investigator and NHPD Bureau of Identification forensic detectives also responded to the home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304.