new haven

Baby Girl in Critical Condition After Medication Overdose in New Haven: Police

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A baby girl is in critical condition and New Haven police said she likely ingested adult medication.

Police officers and firefighters responded to a Norton Street home at 12:40 p.m. Saturday after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive child and officers learned the 17-month-old girl had likely ingested adult medication, police said.

An ambulance transported the baby to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, police said. She is in extremely critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit, police said.

Local

power outages 5 hours ago

One Week After Storm, Thousands Still in the Dark

power outages 9 hours ago

Bethel Official Calls Out Eversource for Lack of Town, PD Power

The New Haven Police Department Special Victims Unit is investigating and officers notified the state Department of Children and Families. A DCF investigator and NHPD Bureau of Identification forensic detectives also responded to the home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us