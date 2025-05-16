Animals and Wildlife

Baby owl that fell from branch in Woodbridge is rescued

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control

A baby owl that fell from a tree in Woodbridge has been rescued.

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control said they rescued the bird of prey on Thursday.

They received a call that a baby owl fell off its perched branches, so animal control called A Place Called Hope and they guided animal control through the rescue.

The baby owl did not appear to be injured and animal control said the mom and dad watched, following them around the house while they found the best tree and branch to perch it back on.

“While using caution we are glad to say this baby is safe and back being fed with Mom and Dad,” Woodbridge Regional Animal Control said.

