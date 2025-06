Squeaking like a toddler on a sugar rush...

That's how Bethel police described the noise from a baby raccoon stuck in a tree!

A person heard an animal crying from the woods and called the police.

Officers Ammon, Easton and DeOliveira worked to get the raccoon out safely with a lot of teamwork.

The raccoon was freed and is all cozy back in its tree hollow.