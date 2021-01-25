Stratford

Baby, Woman Hospitalized After Fire in Stratford

A 2-month-old baby and a 21-year-old woman were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Stratford Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to 61 Henry Ave. at 10:08 a.m. and found smoke coming from the window of a third-floor bedroom in the two-family home.

The fire was contained to the room and it was under control in 15 minutes.

A 21 year-old woman and 2-month-old baby were transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting a family of five because the second floor apartment is not habitable.

The Stratford fire marshal’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

