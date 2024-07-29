Babysitter left 3 kids home alone on same day 2-year-old fell out of moving vehicle in Clinton: state police

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured when he fell out of a moving vehicle in Clinton earlier this year and his babysitter has been arrested. State police said the babysitter also left three other young kids home alone on the same day.

State police said 55-year-old Maria Santiago was babysitting multiple children on Tuesday, May 14, when she took a 2-year-old boy to the bus stop on Sunnybrook Lane to pick up an 11-year-old girl.

While in the car, troopers said the 2-year-old boy that was in the back seat opened the door of the moving vehicle and fell out.

After the 2-year-old boy fell out, the vehicle's right rear tire ran the boy over, according to an arrest warrant. He was transported to the pediatric intensive care unit at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Authorities have not given an update on the boy's current condition. The 11-year-old girl who was in the vehicle was not injured.

During the investigation, state police said they learned Santiago was babysitting three additional children and left them home alone when she went to pick up the 11-year-old girl from the bus stop. The children that were left home alone were reportedly 9, 4 and 2 years old. Santiago also left a pot of boiling chicken on top of the stove when she left the home, the arrest warrant said.

Santiago turned herself in and was arrested on Monday.

State police said Santiago is facing charges including four counts of risk of injury to a minor and child restraint system for failing to properly secure the child in his safety car seat and for leaving three children home alone.

She was released on a written promise to appear and is expected to be in court on Wednesday.