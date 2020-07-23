‘Back the Blue' Rally to Take Place in Hartford

A rally opposing legislative bill LCO NO. 3471 "an act concerning police accountability" is being held today at the state capitol.

The 10 a.m. 'Back the Blue' rally organizers say, the bill is attempting to strip Connecticut police officers of the ability to serve and protect citizens.

"The bill will put the safety of the police and the public more at risk," said organizers.

Today lawmakers will gavel in a Special Session which will start in the House to discuss various topics including including some related to the pandemic and the current national police protests.

On Wednesday, there were some heated moments as dueling groups rallied at Mill Pond Park in Newington.

On one side: people holding signs saying Black Lives Matter and calling for reforms to police.

“I think a police officer, something that I consider one the highest responsibilities in this nation, should also be held to very high standards,” said Taylor Dempsey of Newington.

On the other side: people with signs supporting police and they were hoping to show they have officers’ backs.

“There will be lawsuits left and right if this bill goes through. We need to stop that,” said Michael Camillo of Newington.

Members of law enforcement from across the state are expected to be in attendance.