Back-to-back $100,000 Cash5 winners in Connecticut

Two Cash5 tickets sold in Connecticut won $100,000 two days in a row.

The ticket was for the drawing on Friday, Dec. 29 and the winning numbers were 6-12-15-21-30.

No information was yet released on where that ticket was sold.

There was also a $100,000 winner on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The winning numbers were 2-8-16-22-34. The ticket was sold at King Food Mart in Southington.

There were 52 jackpot-winning Cash5 tickets in the state in 2023.