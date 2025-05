Back-to-back Cash5 jackpot wins in Connecticut over the weekend

There were back-to-back Cash5 jackpot wins over the weekend.

One ticket hit the $100,000 jackpot on Saturday and another hit on Sunday.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 1-4-14-16-25 and the winning numbers on Sunday were 23-25-28-34-35.

The ticket that won the jackpot on Saturday was sold at Oasis Market & Deli at 629 Connecticut Ave. in Bridgeport.

The ticket that won the jackpot on Sunday was sold at Circle H Food Mart at 1084 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford.

Neither ticket has been claimed.

There is one other big Cash5 winning ticket that has not been claimed.

A ticket for the May 11 drawing won $51,112.

The winning numbers were 1-3-9-27-29 and the ticket was sold at Stop & Shop at 215 Glastonbury Boulevard in Glastonbury.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners