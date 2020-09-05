13 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported Among UConn Students

There are 13 new cases of coronavirus reported among on-campus and commuter students at the University of Connecticut on Saturday.

School officials said there are now 71 current positive or suspected on-campus cases and 35 off-campus (commuter student) positives.

The school said this includes six new on-campus positive cases and seven new off-campus positive cases since yesterday.

In total, the school said they have recorded a cumulative figure of 95 confirmed positive residential student cases since testing began on August 14.

Of the 95 cumulative confirmed cases, school officials said 55 have recovered and left isolation.

According to the school, officials are aware of 35 cases among off-campus Storrs students who were tested because they will be visiting for classes. Two faculty and staff members who expect to be working regularly on campus have also tested positive.

The school said on-campus positive rate at UConn Storrs is currently 1.42 percent among residential students. Students will continue to be tested multiple times, the school said.