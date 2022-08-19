800 Meriden Families Receive Free School Supplies

Pens, paper, binders -- there’s always a long list of what K-12 students need every year to start a new school year.

On Friday, 800 families were fortunate enough to get backpacks stuffed with school supplies at the Meriden Green, courtesy of the Meriden Firefighter union, Local 1148.

“The community has really stepped up and over the years and really given out a lot of monetary donations and backpack donations and everything over the years. Today we're at 10,200 bags for the 10-year period,” said Brendan Noonan, a member of the firefighter union who volunteered to stuff backpacks this year.

Parents like Natasha Troche William Graham said they were grateful for the community donations for their son Lukas, who is entering kindergarten this year.

“It’s actually pretty good the community can get back together because we haven’t been together in so long because of COVID. It helps and it helps parents save money and buy more things for their kids, because it’s tough, it’s a struggle with COVID. It was hard for me to get a job. I just got one, now I’m back on my feet, so it’s been a long struggle but everyone is getting back to where they need to be,” Graham said.

Families also had the opportunity to speak with nine non-profits that provide services and support to area families.

“I actually love it because they used to not offer up services and now they do. And the backpacks are the best thing they can do,” said Troche.