93 Students at UConn Residence Hall Under Quarantine

UConn has placed the 93 students living in Belden Hall, a residence hall in the Alumni Quad, under quarantine because of COVID-19 cases.

UConn Tweeted that 93 students has been placed under quarantine because of a rising number of positive cases associated with the building.

UConn has lifted the quarantine at The Oaks on the Square Apartments and Eddy Hall remains under quarantine, but school officials said it has shown promising progress.

UConn Storrs currently has 69 current positive and or suspected on-campus cases of COVID-19, including six new positive cases since yesterday. Two of the new cases were already in quarantine.

The school said the cumulative number of confirmed positive residential student cases this semester is 176 and 186 students who were positive and/or symptomatic and treated by Student Health and Wellness have recovered and left isolation.

