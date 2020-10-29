Bristol and Glastonbury Public Schools Plan for Remote Learning on Snow Days

The superintendent of Bristol Public Schools notified parents this week of the district’s plan for inclement winter weather.

The district plans to only use three terms: 2-hour delay, closure or early dismissal. But this year instead of closing for a snow day, students and staff will learn remotely from home.

Danielle Pescetelli, a mother in Bristol, said this plan sounds good for both students and the district to have the school year wrap up on time -- giving everyone to have the break they deserve in the summer. But as a former teacher, she worries how this could affect the staff.

“The teachers and the staff in the school districts are working really hard and extra hard to navigate this new normal as it is, and they are mentally, physically, and now digitally exhausted, and I think snow days often offer that true necessary respite,” Pescetelli said.

Pescetelli said she’s fortunate to have family members to help on those remote learning days and she also works from home.

“For us this works. But I try to remember there are plenty of folks that don’t have those privileges. So I’m hopeful, like I said, that this works out for everyone, but we’ll have to wait and see,” said Pescetelli.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Bristol’s superintendent through email and a phone call, but have yet to hear back.

Glastonbury’s superintendent explained why they chose to opt for virtual learning on snow days.

"Days during the school year, days in November, December, January, February, are truly educationally more valuable than days in June. When you get to June it gets hot. Students get tired,” said Alan Bookman.

For students in these two districts, snow days won’t be the same this year.

“I really like the snow days and get the chance to have the day off and play outside," said Colin Nold, a student in Glastonbury.

If a storm were to cause widespread power or internet outages, then remote classes would be cancelled in both districts.