Calling All Brothers Virtually Welcome Students Back to School

Students in Hartford are heading back to school tomorrow, but as with every district, things will look very different for the first day of school and beyond.

That includes students missing out on an annual welcome from the community group, Calling All Brothers.

Pastor A.J. Johnson and other members of the group usually line up outside schools in Hartford on the first day to give students an upbeat welcome, but due to COVID-19, the group had to get a little creative this year.

In order to stay safe with COVID-19, Calling All Brothers created a video with some of the group's members and community members to encourage and welcome students back.

In an interview with NBC Connecticut, Johnson said the group is going to miss greeting students back in person. "It's going to suck terribly not to be there to greet all of our scholars back to school. We're going to miss it. I mean, the guys really enjoy it and it really gives kids a fresh start to new school year," Johnson said.

He added that the group's commitment hasn't changed. The group previously said it spends the school year providing positive male role models to Hartford students and helps keep them engaged in their education.