CIAC to Meet With Department of Health; Athletes Plan Protest

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is meeting with the state Department of Health today to review recommendations on what to do about school sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic and student-athletes plan to protest this morning outside the conference headquarters in Cheshire to show their support for fall sports.

Many students and parents have expressed disappointment, confusion and frustration that the CIAC’s decisions keep changing and fall sports were put on hold until Aug. 24.

This comes after the Department of Health recommended last week that any moderate- or high-risk sports, including football and volleyball, should be postponed until the spring.

“Not being able to have a sure answer of when we're going to start is just draining for us,” Jayden Colon, of Manchester, said.

The state of Connecticut has had 51,314 cases of COVID-19 and 4,457 deaths.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said more than one million COVID-19 PCR-based tests have been recorded in Connecticut and that has helped the state remain one of the few in the nation to keep the virus contained to low levels of transmission throughout the summer.

“With the numbers as good as they are in Connecticut, it can't seem to get much better than it is now and so if they can't play now, when are they going to play?” Sue Poudrier, of Amston, said.

The CIAC plan to play a condensed, regionalized schedule was changed and fall sports were put on hold until Aug. 24.

Students are being encouraged to condition at The home.