Classes Begin at Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities began classes today and there are several noticeable changes for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each student was required to test negative for COVID prior to beginning the semester. Everyone who comes to campus must also take a daily online health survey.

The majority of students are taking online courses this semester.

There are fewer students on campus, dozens of signs with health and social distance guidance, as well as tents outside of each building providing masks to students without one.

Taking primarily online courses is an adjustment for students.

“I feel like, for me personally, I’m a little bit better with online,” said Sierra White, a freshman from Ansonia.

“Nervous because I’m more of a hands-on learner and I like to talk to the professor and things like that,” said Ajae Jackson, a junior from New Haven.

“A little nervous because I feel like online classes don’t really suit my style, but I’ll try harder,” said Jeannae Moore, a junior from New Haven.

Students said they loaded up on hand santizer and masks to bring to school as well.

“My mom actually packed me like four or five packs. She’s going crazy about it. And I have like two or three of these (masks) that you rewash. So I have a lot,” said Paul Marsh, a freshman from Naugatuck.

Despite the safety changes, students who spoke with NBC Connecticut said they happy to be on campus.

“It’s fine because you know they’re trying to ensure safety and things like that. But it’s a little strange,” Jackson said. “I’m still having a good time here even throughout all these procedures and protocols and cautions and stuff,” said Doreon Chapman, a freshman from Naugatuck.