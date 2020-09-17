COVID-19 Impacts Several Schools Across Connecticut

Some Connecticut school districts have sent students back home soon after school resumed in the classrooms because of cases of COVID-19

As cases pop up among students and staff members, some schools are closing and switching to remote learning while others are staying open and sending small groups home to quarantine.

Bridgeport

Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport was closed Monday after the superintendent said a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said the school will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Colchester

A member of the Colchester Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating, according to the school district. They notified the Chatham Health District and reached out to people who were in contact with the individual who tested positive.

The school district will remain open and students will continue to be taught in cohorts, according to the school district.

Ellington

Two students at Ellington High School, from the same family, have tested positive for COVID-19. The school will remain open, and anyone who might have had close contact with either student will be notified, officials said.

Farmington

A person at Farmington High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to the superintendent. The district notified families on Tuesday.

The person will remain home and all students and staff who had close contact with that individual will also quarantine at home for 14 days. Those students and staff will continue distance learning while at home.

Hartford

Hartford Public Schools announced two cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday morning.

A student at Weaver High School tested positive for COVID-19 and through contract tracing, four students were determined to have come in close contact, the district said. The four students in close contact will have to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. In-person classes are continuing at the school.

On Sept. 11, Bellizzi Middle School's principal announced a community partner who was in the building tested positive. The person was asymptomatic before testing positive and was advised to quarantine at home. Through contract tracing, the district notified two staff members and a student of close contact and asked them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

From Waterbury to Glastonbury to East Lyme and other communities big and small across the state, educators are sharing their personal thoughts on returning to school in NBC Connecticut’s Teacher’s Journal.

Manchester

A cohort of students and staff at Waddell Elementary School in Manchester have been asked to self-quarantine after a second-grade student reported symptoms of COVID-19.

Meriden

A student who attends Maloney High School in Meriden has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed Tuesday.

That student also attended a rally in Hartford last Wednesday calling for the CIAC to allow a fall football season.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Meriden Public Schools to see what measures are being taken in response.

Simsbury

A support staff member at Simsbury High School tested positive for COVID-19. After determining that the staff member had no close contacts while working at the school, the district determined the school can remain open.

Somers

A student in a second grade classroom at Somers Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials, eight students in the particular cohort class must self-quarantine for 14 days. Seven staff members are also self-quarantining.

The families of those eight students in the cohort will be doing remote learning.

Wallingford

A second person at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to parents from Superintendent Salvatore Menzo on Tuesday.

The school was closed Monday and Tuesday after someone associated with the school tested positive over the weekend.

The Wallingford Health Department has initiated an investigation and said it will handle contact tracing to identify anyone who came in close contact with the person.

Waterbury

Kennedy High School will go all remote Thursday and Friday after two students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the superintendent. Anyone who may have had close contact with either student will be notified, officials said.

In-person classes will resume Monday.

A specific classroom at Chase Elementary School in Waterbury is being quarantined after a student there tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the students in the affected class will transition to distance learning until Sept. 24, the school district said.

The rest of the school remains open for in-person learning.

Cases of COVID-19 are popping up among students and staff members across the state, which is forcing some schools to close their doors and switch to remote learning.

Westbrook

Westbrook High School closed after a COVID-19 case there and switched to distance learning on September 14, 15, and 16

The district said that if a child was in the same class cohort or in close contact with the confirmed positive case then the district would contact the family and the child will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Learn more here.

As students across Connecticut head back to school, some school districts are seeing cases of COVID-19, which is forcing them to close. Dr. Thomas Murray, associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, discusses challenges schools face.

Wethersfield

Wethersfield Public Schools underwent cleaning and disinfecting Wednesday, which was a scheduled full remote learning day, after an individual from Silas Deane Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.