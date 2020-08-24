Danbury to Start School Year Online Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Days after the state Department of Public Health declared a COVID-19 alert for the city of Danbury following a recent spike in coronavirus cases, the superintendent announced that the school year will begin online.

The school year will begin on Sept. 8 with all distance learning and Dr. Sal V. Pascarella will make a decision on Oct. 1 on how to proceed based on local conditions.

Dear Parents, Caregivers, Students, Staff, and Community Members:In recent days, we have been monitoring the rapid... Posted by Danbury Public Schools on Monday, August 24, 2020

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said the city saw 200 cases of COVID-19 in two weeks and a large percentage were residents between the ages of 6 and 18 and he's urging people to social distance, wear masks, wash your hands frequently, and follow state guidance.

“There’s definitely something happening within the community. I mean, one day alone we had 44 new cases,” Boughton said.

Boughton announced on Twitter that additional free COVID-19 testing would be available on Monday at Broadview Middle School until 2 p.m. On Tuesday, it will be available at Rogers Park Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

We've added some more free COVID-19 testing. Today at Broadview Middle School from 10 am to 2 pm. Tomorrow at Rogers Park Middle School from 10 am to 2 pm and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Special thanks to Community Health Center! #Danbury https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) August 24, 2020

"We've got to get everybody, on the same page. People have to take it seriously. I'm not overplaying, but I don't want to underplay it either," Boughton said.

In the letter Pascarella posted on Facebook, he said the schools are working with EdAdvance (State Regional Education Service Center) to set up full-day childcare programming during the duration of this Distance Learning time period.

Anyone who wishes to add a child’s name to the waiting list for this program should call 203-797-4733.