back to school

Danbury to Start School Year Online Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

NBC Universal, Inc.

Days after the state Department of Public Health declared a COVID-19 alert for the city of Danbury following a recent spike in coronavirus cases, the superintendent announced that the school year will begin online.

The school year will begin on Sept. 8 with all distance learning and Dr. Sal V. Pascarella will make a decision on Oct. 1 on how to proceed based on local conditions.

Dear Parents, Caregivers, Students, Staff, and Community Members:In recent days, we have been monitoring the rapid...

Posted by Danbury Public Schools on Monday, August 24, 2020

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said the city saw 200 cases of COVID-19 in two weeks and a large percentage were residents between the ages of 6 and 18 and he's urging people to social distance, wear masks, wash your hands frequently, and follow state guidance.

“There’s definitely something happening within the community. I mean, one day alone we had 44 new cases,” Boughton said.

Boughton announced on Twitter that additional free COVID-19 testing would be available on Monday at Broadview Middle School until 2 p.m. On Tuesday, it will be available at Rogers Park Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

"We've got to get everybody, on the same page. People have to take it seriously. I'm not overplaying, but I don't want to underplay it either," Boughton said.

In the letter Pascarella posted on Facebook, he said the schools are working with EdAdvance (State Regional Education Service Center) to set up full-day childcare programming during the duration of this Distance Learning time period.

Back To School

back to school 3 hours ago

Expert Offers Advice on Being Safe Online While Learning Remotely

back to school 4 hours ago

Conditioning for Fall Sports Can Resume

Anyone who wishes to add a child’s name to the waiting list for this program should call 203-797-4733.

This article tagged under:

back to schooldanbury#BacktoSchool
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us