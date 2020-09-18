First Case of COVID-19 Reported at Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac University is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

The school notified students, faculty and staff that a commuter student who lives at home with family tested positive and the student is now isolating at home.

While many colleges and universities have had multiple cases, Quinnipiac had not had any until now.

The school instituted the “Bobcat Bubble” to help mitigate the spread of the virus, conducted testing before school started, making changes to campus and restricting visitors.

The school also urged parents to help by giving up students’ weekend trips home to prevent them from picking up the virus elsewhere and bringing it back to campus.

The student who tested positive is asymptomatic, according to the school. The notice sent to families says contact tracers are identifying locations and people who might have been exposed through by being within six feet of the infected student for more than 15 minutes. Anyone who might have been exposed will receive a call from the contact tracing team.

Since Aug. 5, Quinnipiac has performed 9,968 on-campus tests, and this was the first positive case.

“The university has been prepared for this eventuality, relying on the latest science and health guidelines to establish comprehensive health and safety protocols for testing, identifying and caring for students who test positive for COVID-19. This level of detailed planning, expertise and preparation gives us confidence in containing the spread of the virus and maintaining the health of the university community,” Dr. David R. Hill, senior medical adviser for the COVID-19 Task Force and Quinnipiac University professor of Medical Sciences said in a statement.

“We appreciate everyone’s continued vigilance with wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing, and keeping our gatherings small and responsible. Everyone should be checking their symptoms daily using our mobile symptom checking app, and please remember to remain home or in your residence hall, suite or apartment if you’re not feeling well,” Hill added. “These simple steps will help us continue to protect the ‘Bobcat Bubble’ and maintain a healthy and safe QU community.”

Quinnipiac students are scheduled to continue in-person learning until Thanksgiving, when they go home and learning will be virtual.