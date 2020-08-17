Five More UConn Students Test Positive for COVID-19

An additional five University of Connecticut students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school.

Four University of Connecticut students living on campus have tested positive for COVID-19 and three commuter students have told the school that they have tested positive, according to UConn.

UConn is testing its entire residential population for COVID-19 when students arrive to campus and also providing testing for off-campus students who plan to commute to take in-person courses.

A total of 3,739 UConn residential students’ test results have come back and there have been four positive cases -- one-tenth of 1 percent, UConn said.

UConn said 13 residential students are in medical quarantine on campus due to potential contact with the on-campus students who have the virus and five isolation spaces are in use – four for students who have the virus and one student who is ill with COVID-like symptoms but has tested negative for the virus multiple times.

About 5,500 UConn students are moving in to their dorms two weeks before the start of classes to get tested for coronavirus and self-quarantine.

UConn said it conducts deep cleaning in the living spaces of any on-campus students who receive a positive test.

“Given the volume of testing we are doing, it was inevitable that there would be positive cases,” UConn Dean of Student Eleanor Daugherty said in a statement. “Knowing this, the university has a clear and detailed strategy in place we can quickly implement to address any positives, and have already done so in these cases.

“The students who tested positive have been notified and relocated to dedicated isolation space on campus. We have also notified their small family unit cohort, identified as ‘close contacts’, and they are being placed on a two-week self-quarantine and will be retested,” she said. “This is exactly why UConn created the 14-day quarantine period for our residential students in advance of the start of classes at the end of the month. There will undoubtedly be more positive cases as more tests result in the coming days, and we will address each the same way as we work to protect the health of individual students and our community.”

UConn said around 5,500 students have signed up for residential spaces at UConn Storrs, and about 265 more will live in UConn Stamford student housing.