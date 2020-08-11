Governor Lamont to Hold News Conference on Reopening Schools

The governor will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to talk about reopening schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona and other state and local officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at Pearson Middle School Winsted.

A news release from the governor’s office said he will be discussing the safe reopening of schools.

Many parents have questions and concerns about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont said last month that most students and teachers are expecting to return to the classroom this fall, but some school districts might start the school year with a hybrid plan, allowing half of the students to return to in-person learning, while the other half learn remotely.