Governor Takes Part in Discussion on Social and Emotional Learning

Gov. Ned Lamont said children were calling into the state's 211 hotline during quarantine just to have someone to talk to.
The discussion starts at 11 a.m. and a news release from the governor’s office said Gov. Ned Lamont will participate in a roundtable discussion about social and emotional learning and a new Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence course that will be available to all Connecticut school staff, including teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, and other school-based staff.
Participants will include:
- Barbara Dalio, founder and director of Dalio Education
- Gov. Ned Lamont
- Marc Brackett, founder and director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence
- John King Jr., president and CEO of the Education Trust
- Miguel Cardona, commissioner, Connecticut State Department of Education
- Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers
- Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association
- Jan Hochadel, president of the American Federation of Teachers Connecticut
- Tom Nicholas, vice president of the Connecticut Education Association
- Fran Rabinowitz, executive director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents
- Jason Adler, school counselor at Waterford High School and president of the Waterford Federation of Classroom Teachers, AFT Local 2038
- Erin Daly, a third grade teacher in Danbury public schools and president of Danbury CEA