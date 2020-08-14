Governor Takes Part in Discussion on Social and Emotional Learning

The governor will take part in a discussion this morning about social and emotional learning and a new course that will be available for people who work in schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont said children were calling into the state's 211 hotline during quarantine just to have someone to talk to.

The discussion starts at 11 a.m. and a news release from the governor’s office said Gov. Ned Lamont will participate in a roundtable discussion about social and emotional learning and a new Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence course that will be available to all Connecticut school staff, including teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, and other school-based staff.

Participants will include: