Hartford Schools to Go Hybrid for PreK-9, Remote for Grades 10-12

Hartford public schools will shift to a hybrid model for students in preK through grade 9 on Nov. 16 and students in grades 10 to 12 will go full remote because of cases of COVID-19, Hartford city officials said Monday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin held a briefing on Monday afternoon to discuss the city's plan for learning in the Hartford school system and said the numbers clearly indicate a significant and continuing rise in coronavirus transmission in the community.

Officials said around 250 students in specialized programs will continue to learn in-person.

Bronin is joined by the city's school superintendent, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, and the health director, Liany Arroyo.

Last month, the mayor said students would continue in-person learning through at least Nov. 6. He said they would reevaluate that plan today and announced the downshift on Monday afternoon.

Hartford is one of dozens of municipalities that have been placed on the state's COVID-19 "Red Alert" list.