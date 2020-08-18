back to school

Hartford Officials to Give Update on Plan to Reopen Schools

Hartford officials will give an update this afternoon on the plan to open in September. and Mayor Luke Bronin and Supt. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Hartford Public Schools delayed the start of school until Tuesday, Sept. 8 to allow for more preparation.

Students were sent home in March to learn remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from the mayor’s office said the City’s Health and Human Services Department, and Hartford Public Schools will distribute around 4,000 free thermometers to Hartford Public Schools students between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday at Fred D. Wish Museum School and Parkville Community School.

On Monday, Aug, 24, they will be distributed at Weaver High School  and Global Communications Academy.

You can watch the news conference here and on the app.

