In-Person Learning at Naugatuck High School Resumes Monday

Naugatuck High School will be open for in-person learning Monday after closing Wednesday and transitioning to all online learning in response to a student testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on the school district's website.

All students were dismissed from the high school at 11 a.m. on Wednesday after school administrators learned about the positive test.

Naugatuck High School closed after a student was diagnosed was COVID-19.

The infected student was in the building on Tuesday, according to superintendent Christopher Montini. The senior does not ride the bus and was assigned to in-person learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The student contracted coronavirus from a family member, according to the superintendent.

The school worked with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department on contract tracing.

Supt. Christopher Montini posted a statement on the Naugatuck Public Schools website Friday that said in-person learning at the high school can resume on Monday, Sept. 14, following the Monday-Wednesday/Tuesday-Thursday schedule.

"First, I’d like to thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented times," Montini wrote in the statement. "The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our priority. NPS has collaborated with the Naugatuck Valley Health District to complete the contract tracing investigation and determined that in-person learning at Naugatuck High School can resume on Monday, September 14, 2020, following the Monday-Wednesday / Tuesday-Thursday schedule. NPS will continue to work hard to implement strategies to safeguard the health of our students and staff and will keep health and safety at the forefront in all that we do."