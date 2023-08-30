Meriden students start school amid looming school bus driver strike

Thousands of students returned to Meriden Public Schools on Wednesday with a lot of excitement and nerves.

“Excited, nervous. It's his first middle school year. And then this is his first kindergarten year, too,” said Jasmin Perez, who had three sons starting school.

“He's been a little nervous, but I think when we went to orientation, it kind of calmed him down a little bit," said Tiara Medina, with a son going into sixth grade.

Parents of children who ride the buses to school in Meriden are concerned about what could happen with the looming school bus driver strike.

New Britain Transportation and the bus drivers’ union have not reached an agreement on a contract and if it continues past midnight on Thursday, the bus drivers plan to strike on Friday.

Parents, like mother of two Lily Gonzalez, have to figure out a back-up plan.

“Right now, I don't have my own car because their dad takes it to go to work. Yeah, so it's gonna to be a struggle,” said Gonzalez.

Leaders at the school district say they are working on a contingency plan if an agreement isn’t reached.