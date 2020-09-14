Multiple Schools Across Conn. Closed Today Due to COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 cases in Connecticut are starting to rise and now some school districts that just sent students back to the classroom are having to make some changes.

Cases are popping up among students and staff members, which is forcing some schools to close their doors and switch to remote learning.

Waterbury

A specific classroom at Chase Elementary School in Waterbury is being quarantined after a student there tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the students in the affected class will transition to distance learning through Thursday, the school district said.

Wallingford

In Wallingford, Dag Hammarskjold Middle School will be closed until at least Wednesday after the superintendent said someone associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wallingford Health Department has initiated an investigation and said it will handle contact tracing to identify anyone who came in close contact with the person.

Westbrook

Westbrook High School will also be closed through Wednesday after a COVID-19 case there.

The district said that if a child was in the same class cohort or in close contact with the confirmed positive case then the district will contact the family and the child will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As students across Connecticut head back to school, some school districts are seeing cases of COVID-19, which is forcing them to close. Dr. Thomas Murray, associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, discusses challenges schools face.

Bridgeport

Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport is also closed today after the superintendent said a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. It's unclear when the school will reopen.

Killingly

And in Killingly, Killingly High School will be closed today after a student tested positive there.

In all of these instances, the schools will be deep cleaned and contact tracing will be performed.