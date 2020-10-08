Conference Including Connecticut College, Trinity, and Wesleyan Cancels Winter Sports Competition

The New England Small College Athletic Conference, which includes Connecticut College, Trinity College and Wesleyan University. has canceled winter sports competition.

The presidents of the 11 colleges and universities in the conference released a statement Thursday afternoon that says the NESCAC presidents unanimously decided to cancel NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season.

The NESCAC is made up of Amherst College, Bates College, Bowdoin College, Colby College, Connecticut College, Hamilton College, Middlebury College, Trinity College, Tufts University, Wesleyan University and Williams College.

The statement says that students may continue to participate in practice activities, strength and conditioning, skill development and leadership programming as long as it is in accordance with NCAA, conference and institutional policies, as well as state and local health guidelines.

They added that institutions may schedule outside competition at their discretion.

Following is the full statement.

With the fall semester for NESCAC institutions well underway, the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the broader community remain our foremost concerns. Our institutions have limited travel off campus, restricted visitors to campus, and implemented strict protocols on physical distancing. To further mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and protect the well-being of those on campus and in the surrounding communities, each of our institutions is conducting a robust COVID-19 testing program.



In addition to these measures, many of our institutions have made or are considering significant modifications to the 2020-21 academic calendar. As a result, many of our students will not return to campus for the spring semester until late January or early February.



Given these institutional policies and calendar changes, the NESCAC Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season. Among other things, the timing of students’ return to campus means there will not be enough time to conduct meaningful conference play.



We understand this decision will disappoint many of our students, given the important role athletics plays in the student experience. We remain committed to providing meaningful opportunities for our students to engage in athletic activities. Students may continue to participate in practice activities, strength and conditioning, skill development and leadership programming in accordance with NCAA, Conference and institutional policies, as well as state and local health guidelines. Institutions may schedule outside competition at their discretion.



Planning continues for the possibility of spring competition and updated information will be provided as it becomes available.



