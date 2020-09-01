New Haven City Officials to Address Digital Divide Ahead of Distance Learning for Students

New Haven city officials are addressing the digital divide before students begin 10 weeks of distance learning for the new school year.

Mayor Justin Elicker, Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey and others will outline plans for how New Haven Public Schools will cover the digital divide at a press conference on Tuesday.

City officials said the Connecticut State Dept. of Education has allocated $100 million in funding to local schools though the CARES Act and now every child will have access to the internet and a device that will help with online learning. New Haven Public Schools are starting the school year with online-only learning this year.

The city, New Haven Public Schools and the Board of Education said they are trying to help all students that would have been left behind in the digital divide. They said they are expanding wireless internet access in neighborhoods of need, are providing devices for students and families that need them for distance learning and are helping with additional connectivity support.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m.