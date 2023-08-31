New Haven students start new school year

A new school year began on Thursday for 19,200 students in the 41 school across the New Haven Public School District.

The district still has approximately 84 teacher vacancies, but the current staff was excited to welcome students back into the classroom, according to Dr. Madeline Negron, the district’s new superintendent.

At Wilbur Cross High School, there are brand new athletic facilities for the students and community, according to Matt Brown, the principal at Wilbur Cross.

Brown added that there is a new education pathway for students in New Haven and the district expanded on the advanced manufacturing pathway at Wilbur Cross.

“We've been doing a lot of work around these pathways -- College and Career Pathways -- sort of helping students try to decide early on in their high school career things they want to explore,” Brown said.

In the city’s west end at Edgewood Magnet School, Negron went into the classrooms to see the students and wish them well on their first day.

Among those dropping children off was a grandmother who was dropping her two grandchildren off at Edgewood.

“I love that the parents and the teachers work together, the children. Everyone feels like a family here, and that's what I love about it,” said Dinean Whitaker.