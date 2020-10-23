Newington Puts Next Steps of School Reopening Plan on Hold

The next phase of the school reopening plan in Newington is on hold, according to superintendent.

Supt. Maureen Brummett notified families that the school department will not proceed with the four day in-person plan next week for fifth and sixth graders, nor for seventh and eighth graders the following week.

The school district will also put the high school four day in-person plans for November on hold.

There will be no immediate changes to the elementary model.

This is in light of the upward trend of COVID-19 cases in Newington as well as Hartford County, according to Brummett’s note.

“While I am disappointed that we have to put our secondary reopen plans on hold, I am doing this after consultation with local health officials and in response to a consistent upward trend in COVID data in our community and county for the past several weeks,” Brummett wrote. She said she will monitor the trends and revisit the reopen plan at the secondary level if conditions improve.